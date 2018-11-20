Terrific for turkey, then showers for shoppers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

​The holiday week began with a band of cloudiness and spotty sprinkles, but Monday ended mostly clear to partly cloudy. The reinforcing shot of cold air kept us from warming much, but a southwest wind in the coming days could take us past 50 to near 60.

Dry conditions and sunshine can be expected for travel through Wednesday as temps start climbing more and more. High pressure will lock in for about 3 days. Today will be clear and cold early with teens and low 20s east and upper 20s to near 30 west. We’ll shoot for near normal temps this afternoon with sunshine.

Greater Topeka Tuesday…

Highs: 47-52

Wind: SW 10-15

After beautifully pleasant weather for travel and the holiday, the northwesterly flow could send a deepening trough into the central Plains by late Thursday night. Precipitation should begin to develop into Friday, but indications are that temps would stay well above normal to keep everything as rain. Expect periods of rain for Black Friday, and hopefully much of that begins after stores open their doors.

There may be another system toward Sunday that heads down from the Pacific Northwest. Cooler air will certainly be included with this one so rain/snow mix becomes more likely Sunday and precipitation may turn to snow late Sunday into Monday as the work and school routine resumes. We will closely monitor any potential impact for the beginning of next week. It will certainly turn colder for several days after this long holiday weekend.

We hope you have noticed and enjoyed the fresh and improved presentation that we’ve offered for a few months. KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas, so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It's the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we're always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Wishing you safe travels and a Happy Thanksgiving….

​KSNT Meteorologist David George