The air is dry and much colder, but expect snow or wintry mix overnight and early Friday

Expect delays or cancellations early Friday, then we should get more sun this weekend

The relatively mild conditions have disappeared. Temperatures will be much colder than what we’ve experienced since the weekend. Sky conditions may be clear to partly cloudy early Thursday with increasing clouds as the afternoon progresses.

Tonight into early Friday is our biggest concern with possible snow, sleet and freezing rain. Temps likely stay below freezing until 10-11am so we should have mostly rain after that.

*Winter Weather Advisory across all of northeast Kansas from midnight to noon Friday for snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 30-35

Wind: E/NE 10-20

Wind Chills: 0 to 10 early and 15 to 20 this afternoon

Arctic air invades Friday night into Saturday. It will turn much colder with sunny to partly cloudy conditions Saturday to Monday. We may see lows in the single digits and teens with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s over the weekend. The bitter air mass will build and linger through Tuesday. This upcoming “deep freeze” will be our longest cold snap of the season so far.

We should be precipitation free until slightly warmer temperatures hit after midweek. There could be a few rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday of next week.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Pay close attention to road conditions tomorrow morning…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com