The break from the humidity comes to an end Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Heat returns Monday

Rain chances by midweek

Even hotter next weekend

Tonight we’ll stay on the cooler side with temperatures falling back down into the 60s with light breezes and lower humidity.

The nicer weather that we had for your Sunday of course does not last as we are back into the 90s by Monday afternoon. A slow return of humidity will occur through the week, making it much more uncomfortable outside by midweek. Along with the humidity will be the return of slight rain chances.

Wednesday looks to be the best chance for any showers although there could be a brief pop-up shower late Tuesday. Even if some areas do manage to receive rain this week, it will not provide much relief in the heat department.

Temperatures each day this week will consistently reach into the 90s as our humidity also increases. This will cause our heat index values to also be on the rise. As of right now, it looks as though this heat will continue into the weekend as heat index values could be pushing 100°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com