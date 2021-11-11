The chilly breezes get even colder by Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Stronger wind, more clouds on Friday

Chilly start to the weekend

Warming up early next week

Mostly clear weather to start the night, but temperatures will be falling into the lower 30s by early Friday morning. West-northwest wind stay around 10-15mph tonight, making the wind chill hit the 20s by morning.

An even colder day on Friday as a stronger northwest wind at 15-30 mph develops. Morning temperatures in the lower 30s and highs in the middle 40s will combine with the wind to yield wind chills in the 30s much of the day. Overnight lows heading into Saturday will be just in the upper 20s so plan on the first hard freeze for much of the region.

High temperatures for the weekend will likely get stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but mostly sunny weather should prevail. Winds will calm down and a warm up will slowly start to take place. Highs for the beginning of next week should be in the 60s, possibly a few 70s by Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller