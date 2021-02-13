The coldest stretch of arctic air moves in tonight along with accumulating snowfall

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area through midnight on Sunday due to brutally cold wind chills.***

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is also in effect for the entire viewing area from midnight Saturday night to midnight on Sunday for accumulating snow and slippery road conditions.***

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold weather ahead

More snow chances

Dangerously cold wind chills through early next week

Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip northeastern Kansas as we head further into the weekend. Two major impacts will be present over the next several days including dangerous wind chills and accumulating snowfall.

Tonight, we will see air temperatures remain in the single digits and wind chill values will fall to nearly 20 degrees below zero by the time you wake up Sunday morning. Expect cloud cover to increase through the evening as well as we prepare for our next system to move through late tonight and stay through early Monday morning.

Snow will be present just about all day tomorrow for Valentine’s Day. Right now the heaviest amounts are forecast for mostly the I-70 corridor and to the South where 2-4″ can generally be expected. For our northern viewing areas, connected to the Nebraska border, you can count on roughly 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible. High temperatures on Sunday will struggle to get above zero with snow beginning to taper off early Monday morning.

Due to the dangerously cold wind chills, accumulating snowfall, and expected slippery road conditions there is both a winter weather advisory and wind chill advisory in place for the entire region.

Monday morning looks to be the coldest of this dangerous cold air where our air temperatures could easily fall into the -10s and winds picking up at 15 to 20 mph. This will cause it to feel like -20 to -30 Monday morning where frostbite could happen within a matter of minutes.

We hold on to the brutally cold temperatures Tuesday but there are some indications that the Arctic air will start to retreat once we get to the middle of next week. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above freezing by this Friday….. at least spring is only 35 days away!

But who’s counting??

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

