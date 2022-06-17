A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area from noon to 8pm.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for the entire area from noon 6-18 to 8pm 6-20.

Highs look to make it into the mid to upper 90s again today. Some clouds will be hanging around for some of the morning behind early morning storms, but this afternoon looks sunny. High humidity will make it feel like the low 100s again with light winds.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast looks to remain similar for several days as high pressure builds in. The heat and humidity continue with middle to upper 90s for afternoon high temperatures, and the humidity causing it to feel like the triple digits as the first day of summer approaches. 90s and even a few 100s look to hang on through most of next week, as well.