A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from noon today through 9 p.m. on Saturday.

For Friday and Saturday, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for a couple more days.

Expect temperatures between 100° and 105° with winds picking up at 15-20 mph. They could be even gustier Saturday at 20-25 mph.

It’ll feel hotter the next couple of afternoons, too, with a bit more humidity in the air. Feels like temperatures will be between 105° and 110°. The overnight hours don’t offer much relief, either, as we’ll only be able to cool off to near 80° tonight and Saturday night.