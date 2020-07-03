The hot weather continues for the 4th of July Weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Early showers, then hot again

Isolated storms this afternoon

Hot through 4th of July weekend and beyond

Morning showers and storms will continue to fizzle out, and the heat stays with us as we close out the week. We do have another chance for a few scattered storms to develop late in the day. We’ll have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, otherwise, with highs in the lower 90s once again. That warm weather carries over into the 4th of July, as well. While there is a chance for a few late day storms, most areas will stay dry for the holiday. Fortunately, the humidity should drop back a bit for the weekend. It won’t be a huge improvement, but at least it’s something!

Heat builds back in as we head into the middle of next week. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s with gusty south wind, as well. That heat should last for several days once it settles in to the area.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

