The passing front that made it cooler should return Friday to bring showers

Strong low pressure, the same system that’s been in the Upper Rockies and Pacific Northwest for several days, is creating major changes for spots that have had so much late season summer weather. We have been in the middle…between those still getting nasty heat and those getting early season snow.

Today will be drier across the entire region with a much cooler temperature profile. Clouds may be a bit stubborn through late morning or midday, but it should become partly sunny for most. Northerly breezes may keep it a bit chilly.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 63-66

Wind: N/NE 10-20

Clouds gradually return tonight, but it will still be cool. Moisture increases enough for a chance of showers for Friday. That activity should be light and widely scattered. There may be mist or rainy periods Saturday. Rain may impact fans in Lawrence, but morning rain should become sprinkles before clearing hits Manhattan.

Temperatures may go up slightly for the start of the weekend, but 60s should be expected on Sunday to Tuesday as a wonderful fall-like pattern builds.

Maybe we’ve gone from too hot to too cool?

KSNT Meteorologist David George

