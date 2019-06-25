The risk for strong to severe storms increases by sunset

​Last Friday through Sunday was rather stormy with round after round of frequent lightning, gusty wind events and torrential rainfall. Many areas of northeast Kansas received 5-7 inches of rain over a 72-hour period. Creeks, streams and rivers are still high and running fast while many are overflowing. The recent deluge has been a major setback to recovery from the rains of May.

Instability moved east early yesterday. Dew points dropped substantially with the west/northwest breeze, and abundant sunshine made for a wonderful day. It was a day we desperately needed.

Today will be much warmer and more humid. The wind shift will bring in more moisture and a disturbance will glide into the Plains from the Upper Rockies. We’ll start the day sunny. It should become partly cloudy by midday into early afternoon. A frontal boundary should arrive during maximum daytime heating to trigger scattered strong to severe thunderstorms between 4-9pm.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

​Highs: 88-91

​Wind: SW 10-20

Wind stays southerly tonight so expect a bigger dose of heat and humidity for many days to come. Once the boundary passes to generate some storms into Tuesday evening, we should enjoy very small precipitation chances for almost a week.

Temperatures will remain higher for a prolonged period with lows of 67-72 and highs of 89-94. Fourth of July is only a week from Thursday, so we’ll start talking about weather for that holiday weekend in another day or two so you can begin to finalize plans.

Prepare for the possible late day and evening t’storms…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

