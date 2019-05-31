The very wet month ends, but storms chances won’t stop

Despite isolated t’storms yesterday, we are currently in the middle of one our longest dry periods since late April. Rivers are running fast, water is being released appropriately and the ground is trying to dry just a little more.

Moisture content dropped nicely Tuesday night behind a passing front that caused damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes. Dew points dropped from near 70 Tuesday, to near 60 by sunrise Wednesday, and into the low to mid 50s by yesterday morning.

Thursday was my “pick” day of the week and it almost felt like mid April instead of late May for the first part of the day. It did get to 80 degrees though and the breezes picked up near isolated storms.

Today will be warmer, but humidity levels should remain relatively low. Breezes will remain west/southwesterly with mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions. There is a batch of mid and high clouds that may drift across and some areas may see more fair-weather puffy clouds late day.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 82-86

Wind: W/SW 5-15

By Saturday, moisture will spike so dew points may reach 65-70 and spotty t’storms become more likely during peak afternoon heating. Most storms may stay far south and there is a slight risk of something severe. Temps stay consistent next week with higher thunderstorm chances.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

A dry day is a nice way to end an incredibly wet May…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. If you can suggest corrections or other stories, please contact us: producers@ksnt.com