The wind finally relaxes during the night

What We’re Tracking:

Wind lets up overnight

Dry & mild stretch of weather

Possible showers late Thursday

The long stretch of howling winds will finally subside tonight with a mainly cloudy sky clearing overnight, as well. Lows will be on the cold side, falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s by morning.

The light wind should persist into Monday and with the clearing sky tonight, that will set us up for a sunny day on Monday. Even with the sun, it will still be fairly chilly as high temperatures only top out in the middle 40s on Monday.

A gradual warming this week should bring our high temperatures back into the 50s for Tuesday through Thursday, but another system comes our way on Thursday and with it a chance for scattered showers late Thursday into Thursday night before clearer and cooler weather settles in for Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



