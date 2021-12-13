There’s a chance Kansas could see temperatures near 80 degrees this week, here’s why

Kansans can expect an unseasonably warm week as a dynamic storm system continues to strengthen in the Pacific Northwest. That system is nearly 1500 miles away but northeast Kansas will start to feel the effects in the next 72 hours.

Considering that we’re halfway through December you might be thinking that an incoming “storm system” would indicate the chance for heavy snow or possibly some rain and ice; but that’s just not the case.

As our La Nina weather pattern continues to grip the US we’ve been seeing well-above-average temperatures and a lack of winter weather.

Kansas has already broken a couple of high-temperature records this fall and it looks like we’ll have a good chance at breaking a few more in the next couple of days. A friendly reminder that the first day of winter is just around the corner and – spoiler alert -we have to talk about highs in the upper 70s!

What Wednesday could bring:

Record breaking temperatures

Strong winds

Very high fire danger

Possibility of thunderstorms

Ahead of such a strong system we typically see a reasonable warm-up, but this time around it looks like we could break some records.

Current High-Temperature Record (December 14th)

Concordia (2006) 64 Degrees Topeka (1933) 70 Degrees Forecasted highs: Concordia 63 – Topeka 67

Current High-Temperature Record (December 15th)

Concordia (2002) 70 Degrees Topeka (2002) 70 Degrees Forecasted highs: Concordia 73 – Topeka 77

Very strong winds will also be a big concern on Wednesday.

A high wind watch is currently out for nearly the entire state of Kansas and a good portion of Nebraska. Currently, models are in agreement that we could see wind gusts near 60 mph with some isolated gusts of 65+ mph possible!

With winds that strong, and a dry airmass in place, high fire danger will be present for the majority of the day.

On top of everything already mentioned, there also looks to be a threat for thunderstorms during the late afternoon.

As of right now, the threat is not too great, but enough instability and shear will be present to give us a least a quick shot at a few storms – some of which could be on the strong side.

Dewpoints are expected to make it back into the 50s and 60s to help with those storm chances.

After the system passes we’re back into the upper 40s with nearly a 30-degree drop in temperatures on Thursday!