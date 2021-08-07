Thunderstorm chances later this evening and through tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Thunderstorms later tonight

Hot and humid conditions

Additional storms by midweek

Breezy conditions will remain through the evening as our next system approaches the region from the west. Scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, are forecast to move through the region by about 9:00 tonight. The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Storms will continue to push east through the night and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Overnight lows will reach the middle 70s tonight making for a fairly warm start to the day tomorrow. Ongoing thunderstorm activity may linger through about sunrise before portions of the viewing area have a chance to see a second round of storms later in the afternoon. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the beginning of the work week where we should max out in the upper 90s and some spots seeing the lower 100s. Humidity will remain in the area for the next several days bringing our heat index values near 105 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Monday.

Thunderstorm chances then return again Tuesday and Wednesday, with the better chances on Tuesday night. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the middle 90s for this week with hot and humid conditions.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush