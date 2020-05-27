Thunderstorm chances return for Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered Thunderstorms Thursday

Drier and mostly sunny Friday to Sunday

Much warmer next week

More rain and a few strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday before drier, stable air arrives. That means Friday will be sunny with light breezes.

Abundant sunshine, lower dew points and pleasant conditions should dominate through the weekend. Lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s will be great for this late in the season. Plenty of chances to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.

Expect partly cloudy and much warmer weather for Monday to Wednesday of next week as we get into early June with more of a summer-like pattern.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



