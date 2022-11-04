What We’re Tracking:

Rain / Storms this evening

Mix potential early Saturday

Breezy and warm Saturday afternoon

Widespread rainfall is expected to continue through the evening tonight before slowly tapering off during the overnight hours. Generally one or two inches of total rain can be expected with isolated higher amounts across the viewing area. Thunderstorm chances will likewise be present with breezy conditions.

Heading into early Saturday morning temperatures are expected to drop into the middle to upper 30s. This means there is a chance that some areas could see snowfall – exactly how much though remains a tricky question to answer. Above freezing temperatures and warm roadways will factor in to just how well (if at all) snow will stick / accumulate.

There is a lot of model disagreement but right now it looks like we could see up to a dusting or even an inch in a few spots. Our counties out West seem to have the best chance to see accumulating snowfall on grassy areas for now.

Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more typical November levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the weekend, before we start to warm up a bit for next week. Monday and Tuesday look to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. However, it does appear like our winds will pick back up out of the south during this time, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush