Thunderstorms later this evening and through the night; cooler tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Strong to severe storms this evening

Rain chances through Saturday

Cooler through the weekend

Thunderstorm chances continue to look likely as we head towards the evening and overnight hours tonight. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with the strongest storms expected up towards our northwest viewing area. All hazards – wind, hail, and perhaps a brief spin up- are possible with storms that move through the region. Storms are expected to start out west and push east through the late evening hours.

Overnight lows will take us into the lower 70s with rain and storms likely still in the area waking up tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be just a bit cooler thanks to the cold front that moves through the area; temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will persist again through the day and should take us all the way into Saturday.

With the increased chances for rain in the forecast the next few days, it will be important to keep flash flood concerns in mind as we have a good chance to see heavy downpours with these rounds of rain. In general, the viewing area can expect about 1.5″ to 2″ of precipitation through Saturday.

Our stalled boundary should finally move on through by late Saturday. Cooler air is expected to remain in the area and will keep our temperatures in the low-mid 80s through Labor Day weekend with a brief warm-up expected on Monday. Highs for next week look to remain fairly moderate in the middle 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush