What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms tonight

Near average temperatures continue

Dry through next week

A nearby low pressure system is bringing a cold front through our viewing area this evening. We have a chance to see some strong to severe thunderstorms as the late afternoon and early evening continues on. The main threats for now are damaging winds and large hail. The best chance to see severe weather will be for our far northern counties.

Tonight, overnight lows will be dropping into the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. Our storm and rain chances will continue past midnight, but overall the threat will begin to diminish towards sunrise.

The system will push further south and linger into Saturday as well where a few chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the early morning hours. As skies clear through the late morning, Highs on Saturday are only expected to reach the lower to middle 80s.

Looking forward to the rest of the weekend, Sunday will be in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions taking over. Highs into next week will see a gradual warming trend, into the upper 80s and low 90s, but that’s just about where we should be for this time of the year. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush