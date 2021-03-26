Thunderstorms this evening with a pleasant weekend ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Evening storms possible tonight

Drying out and warming up this weekend

Breezy early next week

Another chance for showers and a few storms will be possible this evening. A few of the storms could become severe with hail being the main threat, and maybe some isolated strong wind gusts, but they should be moving quickly to the northeast.

Rain and thunderstorm chances should persist through the evening but will clear up during the overnight hours. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be present through tonight and tomorrow as this disturbance makes its way through the region. Overnight lows will remain mild in the upper 40s.

By the weekend, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 60s with sunny to partly cloudy weather. Stronger breezes return on Monday. Those southerly breezes will send our afternoon highs into the lower 70s for Monday and possibly into Tuesday before another front moves through.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

