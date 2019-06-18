Thunderstorms tonight before another round of rain tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Rain returns Wednesday

More humid late week

Higher temps toward the weekend

Thunderstorms will continue to move through the viewing area this evening and into the overnight hours with the Storm Prediction Center having a good portion of the viewing area in a slight risk for severe weather. The main threats to be associated with these storms will be hail, strong winds, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.

Things will start to calm down heading past midnight with cloud cover staying in place and low temperatures dropping down in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday will bring another round of some showers and thunderstorms although as of right now nothing looks to be on the severe side of things. If anything, heavy rainfall, stronger than normal winds can be expected for some. Things will start to clear out overnight with clouds starting to decrease as well heading into Thursday.

Thursday we’ll see the return of the sun with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. We’ll stay dry althoug we will see the return of the humidity with high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s making it feel near 90° with the moisture in place.

Friday will be similar temperatures wise as afternoon highs will actually reach near 90° and the humidity still in place causing a heat index to be in the middle to upper 90s. We’ll stay partly cloudy with the next chance of some showers to be this weekend as we head into the start of the summer season.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

