TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka tied a record for the high temperature.

The National Weather Service says the record high for Topeka on Nov. 1 of 82 degrees was set in 1990. Topeka matched that temperature on Tuesday. KSNT’s Meteorologist Matt Miller says this heat is uncommon so late in the year.

The south wind we saw on Tuesday picked up as a storm system out on the West Coast is slowly heading our way. This is a pretty typical set-up for very warm weather, but was obviously able to tie the record. The last time we hit 82° on November 1st was back in 1990. It does happen from time to time, but we know these days are numbered. It’s very unusual to see highs in the 80s by the middle of November. Another odd thing about Monday’s record was that we were able to hit 82° in the afternoon despite starting the day at a rather chilly 39°. Matt Miller

Miller says expect the warm weather to stick around for the next few days. However, rain chances will increase later in the week and temperatures are expected to drop back to typical November levels by Friday. To learn check out our latest weather report, click here.