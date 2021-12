TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka, Holton and Hiawatha, Kansas, are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to the National Weather Service, this ‘destructive’ storm contains wind gusts up to 80 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Topeka KS, Holton KS, Hiawatha KS until 5:45 PM CST. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/UL9EYaqqEu — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) December 15, 2021

Here’s a look at our interactive radar.