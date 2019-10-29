Topeka’s first measurable snow will occur Wednesday, but it moves away quickly

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 10pm Wednesday for the following counties: Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

Another Winter Weather Advisory area begins two hours later for: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley and Washington counties.

Yesterday was cloudy, breezy and very chilly. There was light drizzle during the early part of the day. During the afternoon, we had light rain showers, light rain/snow mix and brief snow. Much of the precipitation fell between 3-9pm.

Partial clearing occurred overnight, and we should be partly sunny and cool today. Chilling breezes may continue as we await the arrival of a stronger system for late tonight and tomorrow.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 39-44

Wind: N/NE 10-15

Mix and snow may develop overnight, and it will gradually spread from south to north. Wednesday we should expect wet snow through the day with periods of mix. The storm track favors a 1-3 inches accumulation for most.

Thursday will be cold with rapid clearing. Temperatures might be around 30-32 around sunset so kids need to bundle up and go out as early as possible.

Looking longer term, a nice area of high pressure builds Friday through Sunday with sunshine, light breezes and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday’s highs will only be in the 40s, but numbers should climb to the mid and maybe upper 50s by the end of November’s first weekend.

The first measurable snow, for spots that haven’t had it, will occur Wednesday….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

