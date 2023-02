KANSAS – A line of strong thunderstorms carrying high winds and possible tornados moved through southwest Kansas on Sunday evening, February 26, the National Weather Service said.

Footage by Twitter user @JakeSylveon shows lightning and a fast-moving cloud rotation near the town of Sublette, the weather service said.

A severe storm warning was issued for Sublette, while tornado warnings were issued for nearby areas, including Cimarron and Meade.