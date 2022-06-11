TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas.

The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home were under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist Matt Miller. Golf ball sized hail can also be expected.

As of 6:28 p.m., a tornado was spotted heading toward the Blue Rapids area. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Marysville, Blue Rapids and Westmoreland until 7:15 p.m.. The storm has wind gusts up to 70 miles-per-hour and hail measuring up to two inches in size.

The confirmed tornado is five miles north of Blue Rapids as of 6:32 p.m. Residents of Waterville and Blue Rapids are advised to stay in their shelters at this time.

A confirmed tornado is on track to make a direct hit on Blue Rapids as of 6:36 p.m. moving south at 25 mph.

As of 6:50 p.m., Marshall County has dropped out of the tornado warning status. Parts of Pottawatomie County and Riley County are currently under a tornado warning. The tornado warning for Pottawatomie and Riley Counties will end at 7 p.m.

Reports of tree and building damage continue to come in from areas in and around Marshall County as of 7 p.m. The tornado warning has officially expired as of now.

As of 7:10 p.m. the tornado warning has shifted to Riley County and the Manhattan area.

As of 7:18 p.m., the storm cell is moving across northern Manhattan. The tornado was last reported as being four miles Southeast of Oldsburg and moving south towards Manhattan at 7:15 p.m. Heavy rains are currently falling in the Manhattan area. Locals are advised to seek shelter immediately.

As of 7:21 p.m., east Manhattan and the Kansas State campus are in the path of the storm and possibly the tornado. No tornado has been confirmed as of 7:23 p.m. due to the amount of rain obscuring the air in the storm.

A tornado watch has been issued in Marshall, Nemaha and Brown counties until 10 p.m. as of 7:26 p.m. Manhattan remains under a tornado warning.

Geary, Morris, Riley and Wabaunsee counties are all under a tornado warning until 8 p.m. tonight as of 7:28 p.m.

As of 7:39 p.m., the rotation of the storm has weakened but winds are still being recorded at 70 mph and large hail is still possible over southeast Riley County. The storm is moving south-southeast into Geary and Wabaunsee Counties. Residents of Alta Vista are advised to shelter in place as of now.

To tune into our interactive radar, click here. To access our WeatherCam Network, click here. To see our list of current weather alerts, click here.