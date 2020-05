Isolated strong thunderstorms hit our southern counties early Wednesday with some dime and nickel sized hail with some storms. Highs tried to reach 70 degrees just before sunset, and it has remained mild and humid overnight. Severe storms hit several northern counties with reports of quarter sized hail and frequent lightning.

The more humid and unstable atmosphere will stick around with upper disturbances crossing northeast Kansas from time to time. Highs may approach 80-degrees today as many storms likely arrive between 3pm and 9pm.