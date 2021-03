VASSAR, Kan. (KSNT) – The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for part of Osage County Monday afternoon.

Tornado Warning including Vassar KS until 4:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/M47fyuylof — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) March 15, 2021

The warning expired at 4 p.m. No tornado was confirmed as a part of this storm, but there was a report of small hail at Pomona Lake at 3:54pm.

