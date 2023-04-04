KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several counties on the Missouri side of the Kansas City area are under a Tornado Watch on Tuesday as severe weather moves through the region.

The National Weather Service issued the Tornado Watch for the following counties in the Kansas City region: DeKalb, Daviess, Caldwell, Livingston, Carroll and Saline.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/2CmimXF54z — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 4, 2023

Several other counties in mid-Missouri, northern and northeast Missouri, southern and central Iowa and northwest Illinois.

The FOX4 Weather Team said severe storms are possible with hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes north of Interstate 70.

During a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

The NWS canceled Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Kansas City area counties. Several were previously issued in Johnson, Saline, Pettis, Carroll and other counties.

Radar indicates the storm had wind speeds up to 60 mph and hail.

The agency expects these storms will continue across mid-Missouri and into northeast Missouri.

The FOX4 Weather Team is also expecting a risk of severe storms in the Kansas City metro starting after 9 p.m. Tuesday. No warnings have been issued yet at this time.

FOX4 will update this story with other severe storm warnings as they develop Tuesday.

Wind Advisory

The entire Kansas City area is also under a Wind Advisory from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Strong winds are moving through the region, gusting up to 45 mph into the evening.

The following Kansas counties are included in the Wind Advisory: Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami and Wyandotte.

These Missouri counties are also included: Andrew, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Grundy, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Livingston, Pettis, Platte, Ray and Saline.