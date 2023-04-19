TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado watch is active for several counties in Northeast Kansas Wednesday as a severe weather system moves across the area.

The KSNT 27 News Stormtrack Weather team is currently tracking strong storms for the evening of April 19. The following counties are in a tornado watch: Brown, Clay, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties until 11:00 PM tonight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) of Topeka last reported to social media that very large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possibilities with tonight’s storms.

You can also keep up with severe weather in your area by checking out the website of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).