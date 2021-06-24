Tornado Watch issued for parts of northeast Kansas

(KSNT) – The National Weather Service of Topeka has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of northeast Kansas Thursday. The watch is in effect until this evening at 10 pm.

This includes: Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley and Washington Counties.

The primary threats with this incoming system include a few tornadoes possible; some of them which may be intense. Widespread damaging wind gusts of up to 75 mph will be possible. Very large hail will also be possible – up to three inches in diameter.

Current thinking is thunderstorm development will initiate in the northern portions of the viewing area and push southward throughout the evening hours.

The watch is expected to expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.

