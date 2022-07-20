We do get a chance to drop a few degrees into the middle to upper 90s for today as our winds turn out of the north after a front moved through overnight.

The best part about this front, is that it drops our humidity, so what you see on the thermometer is what you get today.

Through the rest of the work week, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for a few more days.

Lower 100s may take us straight through the first part of the weekend and maybe beyond into next week, too.