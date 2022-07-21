Through the rest of the work week, mostly dry conditions prevail and even more heat looks to build in as this weather pattern doesn’t look to change for a few more days. We can expect lower 100s for highs today, tomorrow, and Saturday.

We’ll have mostly clear skies for the next few days too. Overnight lows don’t offer much relief with our daytime temperatures so hot. We’ll only be able to cool down into the upper 70s at best.

There is some uncertainty toward the end of the weekend, though, and maybe a little hope for cooler temperatures and a bit of rain. There looks to be a front that could be nearby over the weekend. There’s quite a bit of model uncertainty here, but if we can get that front to sag a bit to the south, we could see some rain chances and a break from the heat by the end of the weekend.