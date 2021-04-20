Tuesday’s Topeka snow breaks century-old record

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow comeback in April on Tuesday has broken local records more than 100 years old for both Topeka and Concordia, the National Weather Service announced.

The previous record for snow on April 20 in the areas was set in 1918, with 0.2 inches for Topeka, and 0.7 inches for Concordia. The NWS said both towns had measurements Tuesday of 3.1 inches of snowfall.

