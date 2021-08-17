Typical August weather ahead with better rain chances to end the week

Partly cloudy and somewhat humid weather will persist for the next few days. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s to near 90°, but just enough humidity to drive the heat index into the lower 90s for much of the region.

There will be another slim chance for some pop-up storms with the heat of the day, much like yesterday. Most locations will be dry, but there will be a few lucky folks that get underneath a quick downpour.

Looking ahead, our upper air patterns are beginning to show signs of support for some scattered showers and storms by the end of the week. After warm and mostly sunny weather through midweek, chances for precipitation could ramp up for Thursday night and Friday into Saturday.