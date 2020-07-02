Typical summertime pattern takes over for 4th of July Weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Muggy air sticks with us

Hit or miss storms this week

Typical summertime pattern through the next several days

There’s a slight chance for some isolated showers and storms south of I-70 this morning, otherwise, we’ll have partly cloudy skies today. The humidity we’ve been dealing with the last few days sticks with us making it feel pretty uncomfortable outside. Highs should be in the low 90s today, but with the humidity added in, it’ll feel closer to 100°.

Some storms may move through overnight into Friday, but other than that, precipitation chances are going to be reserved for the afternoons as a very typical, summertime, pattern takes over this week. We’ll have hot afternoons and the chance for some pop-up storms with the heat of the day. Not everyone will see rain this week, in fact, most will stay dry unless you happen to be part of the lucky few.

This pattern will carry us straight through the 4th of July weekend into next week. So, make sure you’re keeping an eye on the weather if you’re outside for BBQs or fireworks shows.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

