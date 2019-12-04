Unseasonably mild ahead of a small shower chance tomorrow

We’re still not seeing much change with our local weather pattern. There should be decent sunshine this morning with above normal temps for another day.

Clouds may increase this afternoon as moisture tries to build gradually late today into Thursday ahead of an approaching system from the Desert Southwest.

This morning will be clear and very chilly. We should go mostly sunny to partly cloudy by midday. High temperatures should be about 10-12 degrees above average as it may become partly sunny by late afternoon.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 56-59

Wind: W/NW 8-16

Spotty showers may try to develop Thursday, but many of those should be across the Flint Hills and our southern counties. Otherwise, we should keep our clear to partly cloudy outlook. Breezes should become stronger and cooler air will follow for the last part of the work week.

Temperatures drop Friday with a struggle to hit the mid 40s. The weekend looks decent with 50s and scattered clouds Saturday, then we may see a few showers Sunday as another disturbance approaches. Once that front goes by, we’ll get another big tumble next Monday to Wednesday with high temperatures of 35-40 degrees.

No sign of any snow for at least the next 8-10 days. Can we possibly squeeze in a White Christmas that has little, if any, impact on holiday travel? Our official season total in Topeka is currently 1.9 inches.

Another great day to enjoy….

