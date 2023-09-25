For your Monday, highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s. There may be a couple spots that get close to 90° which is pretty warm for this time of the year. Our average highs for the end of September are in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s during the overnight hours over the next couple of nights and climb into middle 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our winds briefly shift towards the north and east through this time, helping to lower temperatures just a few degrees.

By Thursday, high pressure builds in, and warmer weather returns, as well. Highs for the end of the week and start of the weekend look to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, and that warmth could even last into the start of next week (the beginning of October, by the way).

We look to say goodbye to rain chances throughout the week, too with that high pressure dominating the forecast. That will keep rain chances to a minimum through the weekend and even into the first half of next week, too.