Unseasonably warm through Christmas before it turns cooler late week

Just one week ago, we had just experienced the coldest air of the season and first significant snow. Most traces of that snow are long gone, but the melting has increased our surface moisture and that has contributed to the development of late night and early morning fog.

A strong high pressure air has been building over the region for a few days. This pattern will continue to protect the region from storm systems and disturbances. Expect quiet weather through much of the week ahead.

Sunshine may be a bit limited at times, but partly cloudy conditions should be the rule with a steady southerly breeze. Temperatures will likely be about 20 degrees above normal today through Christmas Day.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 59-63

Wind: S 10-20

Clouds likely increase Tuesday with slightly stronger wind. There could be a few sprinkles Christmas Eve into early Christmas, but that should be about the extent of precipitation until we get closer to the weekend.

Temperatures will lower gradually late week. Highs could still be in the 50s Thursday before only reaching the 40s Friday. A system likely arrives this weekend for a shower chance late Friday and periods of light rain on Saturday. Patchy mix could hit spots early Sunday with near normal temperatures.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

You may actually see people in shorts and t-shirts over the next 2-3 days…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by

emailing producers@ksnt.com