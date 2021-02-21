Unsettled weather today with breezy conditions this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Early morning mix today

Clearing out late, breezy

Warm-up through Tuesday

A quick moving low pressure system will make its way through northeastern Kansas this morning and depart the area by late this afternoon. Freezing drizzle and a light glaze of ice on roadways remain possible for portions of the viewing area – mostly before lunch time. A brief period of wintry mix is also possible, including a few snow flurries, mainly for the morning hours.

The areas that will see the most impact from the precipitation will likely be our northern and western counties where a winter weather advisory remains in effect until lunchtime today. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the lower 40s with winds gusting up to 25 mph from the northwest. Overall, plan on some unsettled weather today with breezy conditions.

Cloud cover is expected to clear out quickly this evening and should lead to a mostly clear night with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Looking ahead, we’ll start the week off with lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures as a warm-up is in store for the region through at least Tuesday. Highs for Monday will be in the lower to middle 50s with Tuesday showing the possibility of low 60s for portions of the area!

Of course the big warm-up doesn’t last forever as a cold front is expected to push through mid-week, but temperatures look to drop to more seasonable levels for this time of year. Temperatures should hover in the middle to upper 40s for the second half of the week with 50s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.

