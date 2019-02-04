Upcoming NWS Severe Storm and Information Shows

As severe weather season draws closer, the National Weather Service in Topeka will be hosting informational presentations to help prepare the general public.
The severe storm safety and information shows will typically last about 90 minutes each, and will be given by a meteorologist from the National Weather Service office in Topeka.
The presentations will focus on safety, being prepared, and being aware when it comes to severe storms. It will also touch on how to accurately identify different features within a storm.
If you’re interested in becoming a trained spotter for the National Weather Service, they suggest completing an online training class in addition to attending one of these presentations. This online training will take roughly 2 hours to complete, and will serve as an introduction to basic spotter concepts. You can check out that online training class here.
Here is the current list of locations and dates for 2019’s severe storm safety and information shows:
Tuesday 02/19: Jefferson County
7-9 pm
Oskaloosa High School’s Multi-Purpose Room
404 Park Street in Oskaloosa
**The Jefferson County presentation will be rescheduled for a later date due to Tuesday’s snow chance.** Thursday 02/21: Anderson County
7-9 pm
Community Building
709 N Lake Road, Garnett
Tuesday 02/26: Pottawatomie County
7-9 pm
Wamego High School’s Commons Area
801 Lincoln Avenue, Wamego
Wednesday 02/27: Morris County
7-9 pm
Morris County Courthouse Basement
501 W Main Street, Council Grove
Thursday 02/28: Clay County
7-9 pm
Clay Center Baptist Church Meeting Hall
902 5th Street, Clay Center
Monday 03/04: Shawnee County (2 Events)
First show is 3:30-5:30 pm, the second is 7-9 pm
Convocation Hall in the Bradbury Thompson Center at Washburn University
1700 SW Jewell Avenue, Topeka
Tuesday 03/05: Republic County:
7-9 pm
4H Building at County Fairgrounds
901 O Street, Belleville
Wednesday 03/06: Geary County
7-9 pm
4-H Center
1025 S Spring Valley Road, Junction City
Thursday 03/07: Franklin County
7-9 pm
Ottawa Memorial Auditorium
301 S Hickory Street, Ottawa
Monday 03/11: Lyon County
7-9 pm
Bowyer Building in the Lyon County Fairgrounds
Industrial Road, Emporia
Tuesday 03/12: Ottawa County
7-9 pm
Ottawa County Courthouse Basement (South Door To Basement)
307 N Concord Street, Minneapolis
Wednesday 03/13: Jackson County
7-9 pm
Jackson County Senior Citizens Building
312 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Holton
Thursday 03/14: Osage County
7-9 pm
Schuyler Community Center
218 W Fremont Street, Burlingame
Tuesday 03/19: Riley County
7-9 pm
The Wareham Opera House
410 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan
Wednesday 03/20: Douglas County
7-9 pm
Lawrence Public Library
707 Vermont Street, Lawrence
Thursday 03/21: Nemaha County
7-9 pm
Sabetha Community Center
1116 Main Street, Sabetha
Monday 03/25: Washington County
7-9 pm
Fire and EMS Building
900 N D Street, Washington
Tuesday 03/26: Brown County
7-9 pm
Horton Community Blue Building
716 1st Avenue West, Horton
Wednesday 03/27: Coffey County
7-9 pm
4H Building on Coffey County Fairgrounds
Kelly Park, Burlington
Thursday 03/28: Marshall County
7-9 pm
Beattie Community Center
309 Whiting Street, Beattie
Monday 04/01: Dickinson County
6:30-8:30 pm
St. Phillips Catholic Hall
101 S Main Street, Hope
Tuesday 04/02: Wabaunsee County
7-9 pm
Mission Valley High School
12913 Mission Valley Road, Eskridge
Tuesday 04/09: Jefferson County
7-9 pm
Oskaloosa High School Multi-Purpose Room
404 Park Street, Oskaloosa
Wednesday 04/10: Cloud County
7-9 pm
Cloud County Community College
2221 Campus Drive, Concordia
*Postponed due to the threat of severe weather*
Thursday 04/11: Riley County:
5:30 pm
Flint Hills Discovery Center
315 S 3rd Street, Manhattan