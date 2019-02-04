Upcoming NWS Severe Storm and Information Shows

As severe weather season draws closer, the National Weather Service in Topeka will be hosting informational presentations to help prepare the general public.

The severe storm safety and information shows will typically last about 90 minutes each, and will be given by a meteorologist from the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

The presentations will focus on safety, being prepared, and being aware when it comes to severe storms. It will also touch on how to accurately identify different features within a storm.

If you’re interested in becoming a trained spotter for the National Weather Service, they suggest completing an online training class in addition to attending one of these presentations. This online training will take roughly 2 hours to complete, and will serve as an introduction to basic spotter concepts. You can check out that online training class here.

Here is the current list of locations and dates for 2019’s severe storm safety and information shows:

Tuesday 02/19: Jefferson County

7-9 pm

Oskaloosa High School’s Multi-Purpose Room

404 Park Street in Oskaloosa

**The Jefferson County presentation will be rescheduled for a later date due to Tuesday’s snow chance.**

Thursday 02/21: Anderson County

7-9 pm

Community Building

709 N Lake Road, Garnett

Tuesday 02/26: Pottawatomie County

7-9 pm

Wamego High School’s Commons Area

801 Lincoln Avenue, Wamego

Wednesday 02/27: Morris County

7-9 pm

Morris County Courthouse Basement

501 W Main Street, Council Grove

Thursday 02/28: Clay County

7-9 pm

Clay Center Baptist Church Meeting Hall

902 5th Street, Clay Center

Monday 03/04: Shawnee County (2 Events)

First show is 3:30-5:30 pm, the second is 7-9 pm

Convocation Hall in the Bradbury Thompson Center at Washburn University

1700 SW Jewell Avenue, Topeka

Tuesday 03/05: Republic County:

7-9 pm

4H Building at County Fairgrounds

901 O Street, Belleville

Wednesday 03/06: Geary County

7-9 pm

4-H Center

1025 S Spring Valley Road, Junction City

Thursday 03/07: Franklin County

7-9 pm

Ottawa Memorial Auditorium

301 S Hickory Street, Ottawa

Monday 03/11: Lyon County

7-9 pm

Bowyer Building in the Lyon County Fairgrounds

Industrial Road, Emporia

Tuesday 03/12: Ottawa County

7-9 pm

Ottawa County Courthouse Basement (South Door To Basement)

307 N Concord Street, Minneapolis

Wednesday 03/13: Jackson County

7-9 pm

Jackson County Senior Citizens Building

312 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Holton

Thursday 03/14: Osage County

7-9 pm

Schuyler Community Center

218 W Fremont Street, Burlingame

Tuesday 03/19: Riley County

7-9 pm

The Wareham Opera House

410 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan

Wednesday 03/20: Douglas County

7-9 pm

Lawrence Public Library

707 Vermont Street, Lawrence

Thursday 03/21: Nemaha County

7-9 pm

Sabetha Community Center

1116 Main Street, Sabetha

Monday 03/25: Washington County

7-9 pm

Fire and EMS Building

900 N D Street, Washington

Tuesday 03/26: Brown County

7-9 pm

Horton Community Blue Building

716 1st Avenue West, Horton

Wednesday 03/27: Coffey County

7-9 pm

4H Building on Coffey County Fairgrounds

Kelly Park, Burlington

Thursday 03/28: Marshall County

7-9 pm

Beattie Community Center

309 Whiting Street, Beattie

Monday 04/01: Dickinson County

6:30-8:30 pm

St. Phillips Catholic Hall

101 S Main Street, Hope



Tuesday 04/02: Wabaunsee County

7-9 pm

Mission Valley High School

12913 Mission Valley Road, Eskridge



Tuesday 04/09: Jefferson County

7-9 pm

Oskaloosa High School Multi-Purpose Room

404 Park Street, Oskaloosa



Wednesday 04/10: Cloud County

7-9 pm

Cloud County Community College

2221 Campus Drive, Concordia

*Postponed due to the threat of severe weather*