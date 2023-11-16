It’s common knowledge that the impact of winter storms are somewhat relative to where you live. The National Weather Service agrees with this idea that a couple inches of snow in Houston is very different than a couple inches of snow in Denver or Detroit.

With that in mind, tweaks were made to the threshold for issuing “Winter Storm Warnings” across the country. When you look at the graphic, the majority of Kansas only needs to expect 5″ of snowfall to warrant the warning level. Anything less than that would typically be covered by a Winter Weather Advisory.

These new criteria will be used throughout this winter season.