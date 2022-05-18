LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News meteorologist Ryan Matoush captured some pretty amazing moments Tuesday night as storms swept through northeast Kansas when he pointed his phone at the sky.

The large swath of storms affected 13 counties and lasted until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

(KSNT Photo/Ryan Matoush)

Matoush caught upward-moving lightning in slow motion in his 13-second video.

“This reversal, of the more standard cloud to ground lightning, likely has to do with the fact that the nearby electric field had been disrupted due to prior bolts,” Matoush said.