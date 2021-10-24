Varying temperatures expected today with partly cloudy skies and a few storms possible

What We’re Tracking:

A few isolated storms

Varying high temperatures today

Cool again next week, additional rain midweek

A cloudy start to the day today will indicate the continued movement of a low pressure system making its way through the viewing area. Scattered showers and a few isolated storms will be possible through much of the first half of your Sunday. Breezy conditions will also be present.

Afternoon highs will vary quite a bit depending on your location. Our northern and far western counties will stay on the cooler side today with highs only in the upper 50s and lower 60s expected. Otherwise middle 70s will be likely for the rest of the viewing area.

This evening, our system will begin to exit the area leaving us with partly cloudy skies and a chilly night. Overnight lows will take us down into the lower 40s. A light breeze will continue to move through from the north as well.

Monday looks to cool off into the lower 60s for highs, but we’ll warm back up a bit for Tuesday ahead of our next system. Another cold front moves through by the middle of next week that could bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures heading into the last few days of October.

With Halloween now just a week away models are showing some fairly favorable weather for that Sunday. Highs look to be in the lower 70s with sunshine – for now.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush