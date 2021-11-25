Very chilly evening ahead with warmer temperatures on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Very chilly evening ahead

Warming up by the weekend

Dry conditions continue

A slight breeze in the area will continue through the evening hours but is expected to calm down overnight. Even a light wind will bring our wind chill values down into the lower to middle 20s tonight so be sure to bundle up if you happen to be out and about! Clear skies will take us into the overnight hours.

The cooler air won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend. Early Black Friday will be very cold with wind speeds picking up ever so slightly. You’ll be able to notice it though so once again grab an extra jacket! Afternoon highs should rebound into the upper 50s – several spots possibly seeing lower 60s.

For the travel weekend, temperatures in the 60s should be returning by Saturday with lots of sun. There looks to be a weak cold front that moves through late, but we look to stay dry. It’s possible temperatures drop just slightly for Sunday afternoon in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, beside a slight dip in temperatures for Sunday, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month with lower 60s anticipated for Monday and Tuesday. We could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush