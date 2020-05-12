Very chilly with sprinkles today, then warmer with storm chances Wednesday to Saturday

There is a chance for strong to severe storms from Wednesday through Saturday

Rain should be expected through early morning. Clouds will linger and temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below average. The breezes may be just a bit stronger today.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 52-57

Wind: E/SE 10-20

We need to appreciate every short period of dry weather we can get because it looks really rainy and stormy Wednesday through Saturday. Areal flooding and wet basements may become more common by the weekend.

Temperatures should finally warm into the 70s beginning Wednesday and dew points will go above 60. This will make it feel more humid and the atmosphere will become more unstable, so some thunderstorms may become strong or severe from time to time.

Highs may approach 80-degrees on Thursday. Storms will happen from time to time Friday and Friday night. Some rain may be heavy.

After getting soaked over these next 5-6 days. The upcoming weekend will still have high storm chances Saturday, but showers should be gone after Sunday morning. It will be critical to get up to a week of dry weather after that to avoid problems with flooded crops and high rivers. Hopefully it won’t already too late by then.

Another incredibly chilly day for mid-May…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



