Very cold again tonight, Slightly warmer Friday

What We’re Tracking:

Frigid temps and bitter wind into early Friday

Warmer this weekend

Turning cooler again by Tuesday

Yesterday, wet snow and rain/snow mix affected most of northeast Kansas throughout the afternoon. Accumulations varied across the area:

Lyndon: 4.5”

Garnett: 4.0”

Emporia: 3.3”

Topeka: 2.7”

Wamego: 1.3″

After frigid conditions last night, Friday will be a little better after another morning in the single digits and wind chill values around 0°. Cupid will have plenty of sun for Valentine’s Day, but cold breezes will keep wind chill values in the teens.

The pattern looks mainly dry for the weekend and a lot warmer. Partly cloudy to mostly Sunny both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the lower 50s Saturday and more middle to upper 50s Sunday.

There is a chance to be near 60 degrees Monday for President’s Day as clouds increase. But, that looks to be the warmest day of next week as cold air once again swoops in and takes over the area on Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



