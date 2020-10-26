Very cold air grips the area through Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

More snow possible tonight

Slight chance for snow/sleet tomorrow morning

Very cold start to the week

A period of light freezing drizzle is possible tonight. We can expect more snow showers before 11pm, but the bulk of the snow will be over for the area. The sky will remain cloudy with a low in the upper 10s and lower 20s and the winds will die down a bit and only be blowing in from the north at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday morning could be our coldest air of the season falling with wind chills in the teens and single digits. These low temperatures will give us a hard freeze across the viewing area. We could then have another slight chance for some snow or sleet to move through early tomorrow morning giving a few passing mixed showers for points south and east.

Rain becomes likely again by late Wednesday into midday Thursday as the upper level storm system finally moves through. Temperatures will warm into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday before beginning to moderate by the end of the week. Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures will give the area pleasantly mild weather by Halloween and the start of November.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

