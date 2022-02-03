What We’re Tracking:

Very cold wind

Some clearing Thursday

Warming up into weekend

A very cold start for Thursday as the wind will be the main issue through the day. Temperatures are in the single digits with wind chills dipping into the -5° to -15° range. Cloud cover will linger before clearing out late.

We’ll stay partly cloudy through today with the northern counties getting a better chance at seeing some sunshine, but still very cold. The wind will start to let up a bit, but temperatures only climbing into the upper 10s and lower 20s. By Thursday night, we’re cleared out and temperatures fall below zero for parts of the area.

After a very cold Friday morning, we should warm up above freezing for parts of the area Friday and a larger area by Saturday afternoon as we start to try and melt the snow away. Once most of the snow melts, we should start to warm up even more into the 40s and some 50s by next week.

Here’s a look at some of the highest snowfall totals from each county yesterday:

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez