Very cold morning, trying to warm up this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Another cold morning

South breezes return with steady warming

Quite nice by early next week

Temperatures dropped into the single digits overnight with clear skies. Winds are light but enough to make it feel even a little colder with wind chills near or slightly below zero.

With more sunshine and south breezes returning by this afternoon, temperatures will start to climb into the middle to upper 30s for highs. However, the breeze will still feel quite chilly as we start to warm up. We may only feel like middle to upper 20s at our warmest today.

There will be a bit of cloud cover move in for Thursday but that shouldn’t stop us from warming up into the middle 40s. Moving forward, mostly sunny weather will take us into Friday with temperatures steadily rising. We should remain in the lower 40s for Friday afternoon which is near average for late January.

We’ll wrap up the month of January with milder weather over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Perfect conditions expected for the Chiefs game especially considering that kick-off is in the afternoon. Take advantage of tailgating!

Even warmer air makes it’s way to northeast Kansas next week with highs in the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday as we continue to stay dry.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez