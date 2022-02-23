What We’re Tracking:

Cold air continues

Snow possible Thursday

Warming up this weekend

Overnight, lows are expected to dip to around 10° with some extra cloud cover helping out a bit. However, it’ll still be possible for wind chills to get below 0° early Thursday morning.

Light snow will be possible on Thursday, but the bulk of the heavier precipitation will be to our east. A minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon and evening, only amounting to around an inch at the most across the area.

Snow should taper off around the afternoon hours with temperatures yet again struggling out of the 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens.

By the time we get to Friday, we’ll clear back out and try to warm things up closer to freezing with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Once the weekend rolls around, near average temperatures should return into the mid to upper 40s. And we look to continue warming to near 60° for the first part of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller